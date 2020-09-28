Global  
 

The Mullen Fire Has Grown To Over 151,000 Acres

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver
The Mullen fire on the Colorado Wyoming state line has grown to over 151,000 acres and is 14% contained.


The Mullen fire is now burning in Colorado after a strong run south

The Mullen fire, burning in south-central Wyoming has spread into Colorado and the fire has burned...
Denver Post - Published


RockyMountViews

ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS RT @SamASchreier: The Mullen Fire has grown more over the weekend and is expected to continue to grow today. This, along with the other fir… 6 hours ago

SamASchreier

Sam Schreier The Mullen Fire has grown more over the weekend and is expected to continue to grow today. This, along with the oth… https://t.co/JpkJknbA4B 6 hours ago


Firefighters At Mullen Fire In Wyoming Expecting Drier Weather Soon [Video]

Firefighters At Mullen Fire In Wyoming Expecting Drier Weather Soon

The Mullen Fire overgrew the Cameron Peak Fire on Friday. Fire officials say the fire is now more than 140,000 acres in size and 11% contained.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver
Firefighters Reports Mullen Fire Surpasses 100,000 Acres [Video]

Firefighters Reports Mullen Fire Surpasses 100,000 Acres

The pre-evacuation area of Jackson County was made a mandatory evacuation on Wednesday afternoon for the Mullen Fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in northwest Larimer County just a short time..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver
Some Evacuations Lifted As Mullen Fire Grows Slightly [Video]

Some Evacuations Lifted As Mullen Fire Grows Slightly

The Mullen Fire burning north of Routt County grew slightly despite cooler weather on Sunday. The fire has charred nearly 78,000 acres in Wyoming.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver