The Mullen Fire Has Grown To Over 151,000 Acres
The Mullen fire on the Colorado Wyoming state line has grown to over 151,000 acres and is 14% contained.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS RT @SamASchreier: The Mullen Fire has grown more over the weekend and is expected to continue to grow today. This, along with the other fir… 6 hours ago
Firefighters At Mullen Fire In Wyoming Expecting Drier Weather SoonThe Mullen Fire overgrew the Cameron Peak Fire on Friday. Fire officials say the fire is now more than 140,000 acres in size and 11% contained.
Firefighters Reports Mullen Fire Surpasses 100,000 AcresThe pre-evacuation area of Jackson County was made a mandatory evacuation on Wednesday afternoon for the Mullen Fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in northwest Larimer County just a short time..
Some Evacuations Lifted As Mullen Fire Grows SlightlyThe Mullen Fire burning north of Routt County grew slightly despite cooler weather on Sunday. The fire has charred nearly 78,000 acres in Wyoming.