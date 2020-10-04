Global  
 

Thomas Jefferson Byrd Was Shot

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Was Shot
R.I.P.

Veteran Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Shot Dead at 70

Veteran actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who appeared in several of director Spike Lee's films, has been...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayJust JaredTMZ.comBBC NewsAceShowbiz


Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for his roles in Spike Lee films, has been shot and killed in...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDaily CallerUpworthy


Spike Lee mourns his longtime star Thomas Jefferson Byrd, 70, killed in apparent shooting

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a Tony-nominated actor best known for his roles in Spike Lee films including...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBBC News



Gumbumper ‘Set It Off,’ ‘Clockers’ Star Thomas Jefferson Byrd Fatally Shot In Atlanta, Spike Lee & Viola Davis React To The T… https://t.co/9cJXSkgIQg 2 minutes ago

Jimmy Broadway @theeBlackula I do not believe so. Thomas Jefferson Byrd, an actor who worked with him, was shot and killed in Atla… https://t.co/dfj1IeR4yM 8 minutes ago

Ivan Herringbone III Spike Lee collaborator Thomas Jefferson Byrd is shot and killed in Atlanta https://t.co/cyulP8A0Mz He always looked… https://t.co/alMRd1Kc7L 9 minutes ago

Alexus RT @Complex: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who starred in a number of Spike Lee films, was fatally shot in Atlanta on Saturday: https://t.co/QKYlI… 9 minutes ago

Tom Sims RT @AttorneyCrump: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, actor and fellow @OfficialOPPF brother known for many roles in Spike Lee films, was fatally shot… 11 minutes ago

Dr. Fox RT @nytimes: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a Tony-nominated actor also known for roles in various Spike Lee films, was found shot to death on an A… 14 minutes ago

NOJUSTICENOPEACE RT @detroitnews: Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for his roles in Spike Lee films, has been shot and killed in Atlanta, police said Sund… 16 minutes ago

Plenty RT @MojiDelanoBlog: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Actor Known For Roles In Spike Lee Films, Shot Dead In Atlanta https://t.co/ILOvFXr4dV https://t… 19 minutes ago


Need2Know: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury, German Synagogue Attack & Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed [Video]

Need2Know: Breonna Taylor Grand Jury, German Synagogue Attack & Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, October 5, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:49Published
Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot dead [Video]

Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot dead

Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot "multiple times" in the back at the weekend and has been pronounced dead at the age of 70.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published
Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in apparent shooting in Atlanta [Video]

Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in apparent shooting in Atlanta

Spike Lee and Viola Davis paid tribute to Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd after he was killed in Atlanta.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:46Published