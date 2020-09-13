Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate

Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen.

Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN.

Pence refused to self-isolate after being exposed to several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

CNN reporter Dan Merica tweeted the news Monday afternoon, with questions looming over the logistics of the contest between Sen.

Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

—Dan Merica (@merica) October 5, 2020 Merica cited a "source familiar with the preparations" as both campaigns have kept negotiations relatively close to the vest.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass in debate on Wednesday night

The highest profile use of plexiglass so far this cycle came from Democrat Jaime Harrison in his...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayUpworthy


Harris-Pence Debate Will Have Plexiglass Shield

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldJapan TodayIndiaTimes


Biden campaign lodges 'health and safety' objection over VP debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be seated 12 feet apart at the event next week, instead of 7 feet.
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New precautions for vice-presidential debate [Video]

New precautions for vice-presidential debate

And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris [Video]

Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence is set to face off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the first and only vice presidential debate.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:16Published
Candidates traverse the state [Video]

Candidates traverse the state

Sen. Kamala Harris visited Wisconsin on Labor Day, and both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will return within days.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 03:38Published