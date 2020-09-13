Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate

Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen.

Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN.

Pence refused to self-isolate after being exposed to several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

CNN reporter Dan Merica tweeted the news Monday afternoon, with questions looming over the logistics of the contest between Sen.

Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

—Dan Merica (@merica) October 5, 2020 Merica cited a "source familiar with the preparations" as both campaigns have kept negotiations relatively close to the vest.