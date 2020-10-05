Global  
 

'Maybe I'm immune:' Trump returns to White House

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday (October 5), and posted a video message on social media soon afterwards.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and Biden campaigns take different approaches following president's diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has changed the presidential election with just a month to go before Election Day. Joe Biden continues to criticize Mr...
CBS News

10/5/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump to be dischargd from hospital; Controversy strikes North Carolina Senate race
CBS News
Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White Housewithout a protective mask. He said he had learnt one thing about the virus forcertain: "don't let it dominate you, don't be afraid of it."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

President Donald Trump says COVID-19 vaccines are coming 'momentarily.' Scientists say they're not.

 President Donald Trump said COVID-19 vaccines Are coming "momentarily." Doctors and scientists have repeatedly refuted that claim.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID [Video]

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published
Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment [Video]

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Trump back at the White House, but "may not be entirely out of the woods yet"

 President Trump left Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Monday night, and returned to the White House as he continues treatment for COVID-19. CBSN political..
CBS News

Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirus

President Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineUpworthy


Trump discharged from Walter Reed, returns to White House

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


'Gasping' Trends on Twitter After Trump Appears to Struggle Breathing at White House (Video)

Donald Trump is back at the White House after spending three days in the hospital amid his battle...
Just Jared - Published


Shortly after returning from Walter Reed, Trump sends update from White House balcony [Video]

Shortly after returning from Walter Reed, Trump sends update from White House balcony

Shortly after returning to the White House, President Trump thanked the staff of Walter Reed hospital where he was treated for COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:31Published
President Trump Released From Walter Reed Medical Center, Returned To White House [Video]

President Trump Released From Walter Reed Medical Center, Returned To White House

Team coverage of President Trump leaving Walter Reed Medical Center after receiving COVID treatment (10-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:45Published
President Trump returns to White House after three days fighting COVID at Walter Reed [Video]

President Trump returns to White House after three days fighting COVID at Walter Reed

The president traveled to the hospital on Friday in what the White House described as a precautionary move.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:04Published