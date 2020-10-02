Global  
 

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday.


'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation [Video]

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)
Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

President Donald Trump left the military hospital where he has been receivingtreatment for Covid-19, immediately igniting a new controversy by declaringthat despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that haskilled more than 210,000 Americans so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's virus danger period is still ahead of him

 ANALYSIS Four days.That is how long it has been since Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and started to suffer from symptoms, according to the..
New Zealand Herald

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools [Video]

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Online ticket booking will be encouraged: Javadekar on re-opening of theatres [Video]

Online ticket booking will be encouraged: Javadekar on re-opening of theatres

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 06, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, "As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes will be re-opening from October 15. All COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by IandB Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls/theatres." "Halls have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity. Online ticket booking will be encouraged everywhere," IandB minister added.

Credit: ANI

Active cases only 13.75% of total Covid-19 caseload

 India's 9,19,023 active cases of Covid-19 constitute "merely" 13.75 per cent of the total caseload as on date and the country continues to report a steadily..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19: India reports 61,267 fresh cases, lowest daily spike since August

 Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate is 84.34 per cent in India which is less that Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while US that tops..
DNA

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment [Video]

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

America gripped by Trump’s covid drama as president helicoptered to hospital

 I f there was one scene that summed up the drama of an extraordinary day it was this: Donald Trump walking across the South Lawn of the White House to be flown..
WorldNews

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital

Trump, 77, looked healthy. Showing his fitness, Trump in an unusual decision climbed up the South...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •FT.com•CBS News•Delawareonline•Mid-Day•Upworthy


PHOTOS: Donald Trump Leaves White House for Hospital, Plus Sends Video Update on COVID-19 Battle

Donald Trump is now at the hospital amid his battle with the coronavirus and photos have emerged of...
Just Jared - Published

Trump Headed to Military Hospital After COVID Diagnosis

President Donald Trump will spend a "few days" at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the...
Newsmax - Published


Sean Finch - Independent for Liberty "THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. AND HE DOES NOT SHARE POWER!! PREPARE FOR #debates!" - #Donald the Or…

@Candylady RT @CNBC: Trump may face a 'backlash' by returning to work while still infected, expert says

Filippo Carmignani Trump Returns to the White House: Don't Let Coronavirus Dominate You

Dee_hikes RT @StevenBeschloss: Sick with Covid. Highly contagious with this deadly virus. And Donald Trump returns to the White House and takes off h…

🇺🇸KeepAmericaGreat🇺🇸 RT @FairyQ15: Best advice ever. Donald Trump Returns to the White House: Don't Let Coronavirus Dominate You

Seua Netibutr 🌊🌊BIDEN/HARRIS 2020🌊🌊8645 What a joke. Backlash from who?? His closest associates and co-conspirators/enablers won't…

Sundar Balakrishnan RT @TimesNow: Donald Trump returns to White House, removes mask despite having COVID-19.

Catholic Warrior President Donald Trump returns to White House


Trump returns to the White House [Video]

Trump returns to the White House

President Trump has returned to the White House after being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Trump says: Do not let the virus control your lives | Oneindia News [Video]

Trump says: Do not let the virus control your lives | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus for 3 days has now returned to the White House. He is continuing his recovery at home and physical access to the President will be..

Credit: Oneindia
President Trump back in the White House [Video]

President Trump back in the White House

President Trump back in the White House1

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego