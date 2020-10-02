Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump left the military hospital where he has been receivingtreatment for Covid-19, immediately igniting a new controversy by declaringthat despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that haskilled more than 210,000 Americans so far.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:34Published
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 06, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, "As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes will be re-opening from October 15. All COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by IandB Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls/theatres." "Halls have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity. Online ticket booking will be encouraged everywhere," IandB minister added.
*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
US President Donald Trump who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus for 3 days has now returned to the White House. He is continuing his recovery at home and physical access to the President will be..