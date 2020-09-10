UN: Antonio Guterres says Libya's peace at stake, urges ceasefire

A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people from being pushed into poverty and hunger. Fred Katayama reports.
Some $3 billion has been contributed so far, Guterres told an online event on Thursday (September 10), calling it "seed funding" that was less than 10% of what the WHO wants for the programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.