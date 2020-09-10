Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN: Antonio Guterres says Libya's peace at stake, urges ceasefire

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
UN: Antonio Guterres says Libya's peace at stake, urges ceasefire

UN: Antonio Guterres says Libya's peace at stake, urges ceasefire

Questioning the commitment to peace in Libya - the UN secretary-general challenges countries defying an arms embargo.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

António Guterres António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

Divided world is failing Covid challenge, UN chief warns

 The secretary general of the UN has warned that more than 100 million people could be forced into poverty and hunger due to a lack of international “unity”..
WorldNews
Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief [Video]

Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief

A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people from being pushed into poverty and hunger. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

UN chief congratulates WFP on Nobel Peace Prize

 The World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls..
USATODAY.com
UN's Guterres calls for $35 bln more to fight virus [Video]

UN's Guterres calls for $35 bln more to fight virus

Some $3 billion has been contributed so far, Guterres told an online event on Thursday (September 10), calling it "seed funding" that was less than 10% of what the WHO wants for the programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

 A decade-long UN arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired on Sunday as planned under its nuclear..
WorldNews

Indian spends 3.5% of average daily income on food, New Yorker 0.6%: UN report

 As per the report, the most expensive plate of food is of South Sudan where people on average would have to spend 186% of their daily salary on basic..
IndiaTimes

Israel halts visas for UN rights staff after dispute over settlement data

 GENEVA: Israel, which was angered in February by the UN listing companies with activities in illegal Israeli settlements, has granted no visas to UN rights staff..
WorldNews

Libya Libya Country in North Africa

France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case [Video]

France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:21Published
Former French President Sarkozy charged with 'conspiracy' over Libyan financing [Video]

Former French President Sarkozy charged with 'conspiracy' over Libyan financing

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:28Published

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy charged with 'criminal association' in Libyan campaign financing

 Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been charged with criminal association over suspected Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign. Mr Sarkozy left..
WorldNews

Senior Libyan coastguard commander arrested for alleged human trafficking

 The UN-backed government in Libya has arrested a coastguard commander alleged to be one of the world’s most ruthless human traffickers. On Wednesday,..
WorldNews

Libya detains notorious people smuggler Abd al-Rahman al-Milad

 Abd al-Rahman al-Milad was sanctioned by the UN in 2018 for violence against migrants in Libya.
BBC News

Tweets about this