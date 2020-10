SpaceX set to launch Tuesday after mission scrubbed multiple times

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 minutes ago

SpaceX will attempt to launch again on Tuesday.

IT'S WORLD SPACE WEEK!THOUSANDS OF EVENTS AROUND THEGLOBE WILL HAPPEN NOW THROUGHSATURDAY.

IT'S THE BIGGESTUNDERTAKING OF ITS KIND WITHDOZENS OF COUNTRIES TAKINGPART.

THIS YEAR'S THEME ISSATELLITES.

SPACE AGENCIES,MUSEUMS, AEROSPACE COMPANIESAND EVEN LOCAL ASTRONOMY CLUBSWILL PITCH IN TO MARK THEWEEK.

GIVEN THE PANDEMIC,PLENTY OF EVENTS THIS YEARWILL HAPPEN VIRTUALLY SO YOUCAN SAFELY JOIN IN ON THE FUYOU KNOW WHAT THEY SAY - THESIXTH TIMES THE CHARM!

AFTERSCRUBBING ANOTHER LAUNCH, THESPACE-X SAYS IT PLANS TO TRYAGAIN THIS MORNING.

IT WILLTRY TO LAUNCH 60 STAR LINKSATELLITES FROM THE KENNEDYSPACE CENTER AT 7-29.

THECOMPANY WAS FORCED TO POSTPONEITS LAUNCH FIVE TIMES DUE TOWEATHER AND EQUIPMENT ISSUES.THAT COULD HAPPEN AGAIN.

RIGHTNOW, THE FORECAST IS ONLY 70PERCENT FAVORABLE FORLIFT