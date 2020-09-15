JTS Mortgage Minute 10/06/20 - Pre-Approval

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

According to a realtor.com survey, of over 2,000 active home shoppers, only 52% obtained a pre- approval letter before beginning their home search.

This means that nearly half of homebuyers are missing this crucial piece of paperwork.

If you would like to buy a home, you need to get your mortgage pre- approval first.

Being pre- approved and having this paperwork in hand is a major asset for a homebuyer.

It shows sellers that you can afford their home and that you mean business.

It's also a prime way to negotiate with a seller and give your offer more weight in bidding wars.

Saving for a down payment is one of the biggest challenges when it comes to home buying.

We have down payment options.

You may qualify for a va or usda loan that require 0 down payment.

We also have fha or conventional loan options that require anywhere from 3.5 ?

5% down payment.

Once you know what loan type you qualify for, you will know how much you need for your down payment.

Maybe you already have this money in your reserves, but if not, it may not take you as long as you think it would to save up this money.

Start budgeting as soon as possible.

Keep up with your monthly income, living costs, taxes, and other expenses.

Cut costs.

Calculate the money you need each month to cover necessities and assess where you can cut costs and save.

If you don?t have a savings account already, consider opening an account online.

Clean up your bills!

Pay off what you can from current cards and or personal loans.

You could even consider consolidating some debt if you can get a better interest rate or terms by doing so.

Wondering how long it takes to buy a house, from start to finish?

Estimating a timeline for home buying will depend on many variables 25.

But according to realtor.com, the average time it takes to prequalify, shop for your dream home, and close on the actual mortgage loan is around 4 months altogether.

Keep this in mind when you decide you are ready to buy your next home.

