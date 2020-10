Trump’s Maskless Masquerade Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Trump’s Maskless Masquerade A still-contagious President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital and immediately took off his protective face covering. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump Was in Maskless ‘Close Contact’ with Dozens of Donors After Hope Hicks Got Covid-19 Symptoms President Donald Trump was in "close contact" and not wearing a mask while interacting with "dozens"...

Mediaite - Published 4 days ago







Tweets about this