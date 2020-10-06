Cruz refuses to wear mask outside hearing room

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"



Rudy Giuliani's daughter is urging Americans to get involved in this election and asking them to vote for Joe Biden. Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Trump's personal attorney, shared some harsh criticism of her father and Trump. "The only way to end this nightmare is to vote," the 31-year-old wrote in a Vanity Fair column. She went on to say; "There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970