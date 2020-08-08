Global  
 

Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might haveto withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns.

Headcoach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad featuring 12 uncapped players onMonday, for a three-day camp.

Jones was already unable to select players fromhalf of the Premiership, with the top four embroiled in the play-offs and Saleand Worcester facing a rearranged match on Wednesday after the Sharks' 19positive Covid cases.


We'll focus on rugby - and put smiles on faces says Jones [Video]

We'll focus on rugby - and put smiles on faces says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says he is prioritising ruck speed over COVID concerns.

England: Head coach Eddie Jones names 12 uncapped players in training squad

 Head coach Eddie Jones names 12 uncapped players in a much-changed England training squad for this autumn's internationals.
Eddie Jones expects England players to return from break in better shape [Video]

Eddie Jones expects England players to return from break in better shape

Eddie Jones expects many of England’s top players to return in better shapefollowing their enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. PremiershipRugby resumes next week having been suspended since March, while the RugbyFootball Union’s plans for a phased return to action at grassroots level werethis week approved by the Government.

Donald Trump Says Live with COVID Like You Live with Flu

 Donald Trump's takeaway from COVID ... hey, the flu kills people and we learned to live with it, so why not do the same with coronavirus? It's unbelievable, but..
Hernando County mother determined to keep the arts alive [Video]

Hernando County mother determined to keep the arts alive

A mother in Hernando County is taking action after her son's performances in the marching band have been disrupted because of COVID-19. Story: https://wfts.tv/3iDMe2i

You can celebrate President Trump surviving COVID by preordering a $100 commemorative coin

 You can buy a $100 coin commemorating President Trump surviving COVID-19 are available for preorder on the White House Gift Shop website.
 
COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission: CDC [Video]

COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission: CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an updated guidance on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, a month after it took down a similar warning. This report produce by Yahaira Jacquez.

Who had the best deadline day and who was left short? Transfer window winners and losers

 After spending £1.2bn, which Premier League clubs had the best summer in the transfer market? And who was left short? Phil McNulty has his say.
Premier League spending slightly down but still far higher than rest of Europe

 Premier League summer spending is only slightly down from recent years, but it was still much higher than Europe's other top leagues.
Premier League coronavirus testing: Nine positive results from 1,587 tests

 The Premier League confirms there have been nine positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.
Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses [Video]

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.

Jones: We shouldn't jump at ghosts [Video]

Jones: We shouldn't jump at ghosts

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones is asked if he is worried about the impact of the coronavirus on the sport

Jones could lose 3 more players over COVID [Video]

Jones could lose 3 more players over COVID

Eddie Jones has revealed England are worried about three players who might have to withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns.

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports [Video]

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea..

