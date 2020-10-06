You have until today to submit lawsuit against Apple

Global  
 

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
You have until today to submit a claim in the iPhone class action settlement against Apple.

The settlement was the result of Apple admitting it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

OF APPLE ADMITTING IT USEDSOFTWARE UPDATES TODELIBERATELY SLOW DOWN PHONES.YOU COULD BE ELIGIBLE TORECEIVE 25 DOLLARS IF YOU OWNEDCERTAIN IPHONE SIX, SEVEN ANDS-E MODELS -- AND YOUR PHONEINSTAGRAM IS TESTING A NEW




