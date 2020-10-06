Texas Officer charged with murder

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:32s - Published 1 minute ago

A Texas Officer shot a man who was helping to resolve a dispute between two people.

A TEXASPOLICE OFFICER HAS BEEN ARRESTEDFOR THE ALLEGED MURDER OF A31-YEAR-OLD MAN.WOLFE CITY POLICE OFFICER SHAUNLUCAS WAS RESPONDING TO A CALLABOUT A POSSIBLE FIGHT ONSATURDAY.

POLICE SAY LUCAS TRIEDTO DETAIN JONATHAN PRICE... BUTHE RESISTED AND BEGAN WALKINGAWAY.

LUCAS FIRST USED HISTASER AND THEN SHOT PRICE.

PRICEWAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL, WHEREHE LATER DIED.AUTHORITIES SAY RESULTS FROM THEPRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION FOUNDTHAT LUCAS’ ACTIONS WERE NOTOBJECTIONABLY REASONABLE.COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND PRICE’SFAMILY ARE MOURNING THIS LOSS...AND ASKING WHY THIS SHOOTINGINCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE FIRSTPLACE.Yeah, he was trying to helpsomeone, and he got the, theworst end of it.

That’s what healways did, try to help others.BUTTED"Didn’t think that that was thelast time I was gonna see him.He was walking out to the truck,going with his friend, withsmile on his face.

He alwaysmiled.

Now he’s gone.... Theyneed to pay for all this stufIt’s just too much going on."A LAWYER FOR THE PRICE FAMILYSAYS PRICE INTERVENED IN ADOMESTIC DISPUTE THAT HE HELPEDRESOLVE BEFORE LAW ENFORCEM