TRUMP COVID

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 7 minutes ago

President trump walked out of walter reed medical center with his health still in question

Tracie potts has the latest.

:00 :08 1:10 president trump walking out of walter reed medical center with his health still in question.

(sot: dr. sean conley/ president trump's physician :08-:15) "though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet..."

"there is nothing that's being done upstairs here that we can't safely conduct down home."

While the president's doctor cleared him to leave, there are still no answers on whether his lung scans show signs of pneumonia... and when he last tested negative... to determine who may have been exposed.

Isolated at the white house, the president will be monitored 24-7 with the world's best medical care.

On twitter, he downplayed the virus that's killed more than 211-thousand americans.

(sot: president donald trump/ no super :41-:46) "don't let it dominate you.

Don't be afraid of it.

You're gonna beat it."

Medical experts argue the president's return puts white house staff at risk.

(sot: dr. kavita patel/ fmr. obama wh health policy director :55-:59) beginning of the sot is covered w/broll "it's beyond responsible, it's everything--malpractice..."

"what dr. conley is doing is actively propagating harm."

Doctors, horrified seeing the president remove his mask and pose for pictures.

(sot: dr. esther choo/ oregon health & science university 1:04-1:07) "i felt like i was watching medical foul play."

(miami, florida 1:08-1:13) ("nbc news") super burned in joe biden at a town hall last night ("nbc news") super burned in (sot: fmr. vice president joe biden/ (d) presidential candidate 1:10-1:24) "look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter, i think is responsible for what happens to them."

So far, 14 people tied to the white house or the trump campaign have tested positive.

The latest, press secretary kayleigh mcenany, and two of her staff.