Report: Chris Christie 'Knocked Back' But' 'Not Knocked Down' Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 minutes ago Report: Chris Christie 'Knocked Back' But' 'Not Knocked Down' Christie said the virus is scary, of course, and that he’s a prime target given his weight and a history of asthma, according to the newspaper. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend