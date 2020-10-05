Trump's Tweet about the flu is flagged by Twitter

Trump Falsely Likens COVID-19 To FluFacebook removed a post from President Donald Trump after he falsely claimed the coronavirus is less deadly than the flu.
President Trump Back At White House, Again Compares Coronavirus To FluPresident Donald Trump says he has learned a lot about the coronavirus as a result of his diagnosis, but his message to the country continues to be the virus isn't bad. Skyler Henry reports.
'Doesn't Surprise Me': Newsom Responds To Trump's Tweet Saying 'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID'During a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom responded to questions regarding President Trump's recent tweet about his COVID-19 treatment.