Trump's Tweet about the flu is flagged by Twitter

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Trump's Tweet about the flu is flagged by Twitter
Trump's Tweet about the flu is flagged by Twitter

Facebook removes Trump post falsely saying flu is more lethal than COVID

Twitter also hid the tweet and added a label saying, 'This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Facebook, Twitter Crack Down on Trump Comparing Covid to the Flu

Facebook, Twitter Crack Down on Trump Comparing Covid to the Flu Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday flagged President *Donald Trump* for spreading false information...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •The VergeUSATODAY.comJerusalem PostZee News


Trump is already breaking platform rules again with false claim that COVID-19 is ‘far less lethal’ than the flu

Facebook and Twitter took action against a post from President Trump Tuesday that claimed that...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •The Verge



Trump Falsely Likens COVID-19 To Flu [Video]

Trump Falsely Likens COVID-19 To Flu

Facebook removed a post from President Donald Trump after he falsely claimed the coronavirus is less deadly than the flu.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published
President Trump Back At White House, Again Compares Coronavirus To Flu [Video]

President Trump Back At White House, Again Compares Coronavirus To Flu

President Donald Trump says he has learned a lot about the coronavirus as a result of his diagnosis, but his message to the country continues to be the virus isn't bad. Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
'Doesn't Surprise Me': Newsom Responds To Trump's Tweet Saying 'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID' [Video]

'Doesn't Surprise Me': Newsom Responds To Trump's Tweet Saying 'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID'

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom responded to questions regarding President Trump's recent tweet about his COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:23Published