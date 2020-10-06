Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Voter registration deadline extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Voter registration deadline extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Voter registration deadline extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Secretary of State Laurel Lee says Florida's voter registration portal was overwhelmed in the final hours before midnight.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

blazercommunity

blazercommunity RT @MultCoElections: ** Extended Hours for both locations, TODAY, Tuesday, October 13 - 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Voter Registration Deadline http… 5 minutes ago

graceloum

Enough RT @andvamom2: @Bobbolu @VITAagency @ChesterfieldVa @Verizon This still warrants an investigation. Why wasn't there any back up plan for an… 9 minutes ago

r1taylor

Rodney Taylor RT @TerryMcAuliffe: VA voter registration website down on last day to register. Deadline MUST be extended. Pass it on. https://t.co/mV0IFi… 9 minutes ago

andvamom2

Quarantined but Mobilized 4 BidenHarris2020! @Bobbolu @VITAagency @ChesterfieldVa @Verizon This still warrants an investigation. Why wasn't there any back up pl… https://t.co/ignZmRMaH6 10 minutes ago

ASULibraries

ASU Library Arizona's #voter registration deadline has been extended to Oct. 23, meaning there’s still time for you to: ✔️ reg… https://t.co/ROGl32N2is 12 minutes ago

ashton_r_smith

Ashton Sosnowski RT @ABC13News: UPDATE: @LGJustinFairfax is calling on the @vaELECT for an extended voter registration deadline after their website went dow… 12 minutes ago

easydoe94632522

Biden supporter Lt. Gov. Fairfax calls for extended voter registration deadline after website outage https://t.co/dlxHUDVxX2 13 minutes ago

wtf_imtooold

MarthaHC in Va RT @bluevirginia: Former VA Gov. @TerryMcAuliffe says voter registration deadline MUST be extended after cut cable causes site to be offlin… 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voter registration deadline [Video]

Voter registration deadline

Voter registration deadline

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:35Published
Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday [Video]

Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published
Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday [Video]

Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Florida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:30Published