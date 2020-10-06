Voter registration deadline extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday
Secretary of State Laurel Lee says Florida's voter registration portal was overwhelmed in the final hours before midnight.
blazercommunity RT @MultCoElections: ** Extended Hours for both locations, TODAY, Tuesday, October 13 - 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Voter Registration Deadline http… 5 minutes ago
Enough RT @andvamom2: @Bobbolu @VITAagency @ChesterfieldVa @Verizon This still warrants an investigation. Why wasn't there any back up plan for an… 9 minutes ago
Rodney Taylor RT @TerryMcAuliffe: VA voter registration website down on last day to register. Deadline MUST be extended. Pass it on. https://t.co/mV0IFi… 9 minutes ago
Quarantined but Mobilized 4 BidenHarris2020! @Bobbolu @VITAagency @ChesterfieldVa @Verizon This still warrants an investigation. Why wasn't there any back up pl… https://t.co/ignZmRMaH6 10 minutes ago
ASU Library Arizona's #voter registration deadline has been extended to Oct. 23, meaning there’s still time for you to:
✔️ reg… https://t.co/ROGl32N2is 12 minutes ago
Ashton Sosnowski RT @ABC13News: UPDATE: @LGJustinFairfax is calling on the @vaELECT for an extended voter registration deadline after their website went dow… 12 minutes ago
Biden supporter Lt. Gov. Fairfax calls for extended voter registration deadline after website outage https://t.co/dlxHUDVxX2 13 minutes ago
MarthaHC in Va RT @bluevirginia: Former VA Gov. @TerryMcAuliffe says voter registration deadline MUST be extended after cut cable causes site to be offlin… 13 minutes ago
Voter registration deadlineVoter registration deadline
Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. TuesdayFlorida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. TuesdayFlorida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.