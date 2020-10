Fatal Elizabeth Fire: Authorities Now Say 4 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Blaze That Also Destroyed Businesses CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:17s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:17s - Published Fatal Elizabeth Fire: Authorities Now Say 4 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Blaze That Also Destroyed Businesses The blaze started around 6 p.m. Monday with a soda machine at the Dollar and Party Store on Elizabeth Avenue. The flames quickly spread to a furniture store above. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 0

