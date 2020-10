Gov. Cuomo Unveils 3-Zone Lockdown Plan To Respond To COVID Clusters CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:27s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:27s - Published Gov. Cuomo Unveils 3-Zone Lockdown Plan To Respond To COVID Clusters Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a complicated three zone lockdown plan Tuesday to deal with the COVID clusters, and slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying none of this would have been necessary if the city had enforced the law. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend