Gov. Evers directs DHS to limit indoor public gatherings

Tony Evers has directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue Emergency Order #3 limiting public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building’s total occupancy.

GOVERNOR EVERSANNOUNCED ANEMERGENCY ORDERLIMITING SOMEPUBLIC, INDOORGATHERINGS TO 25 -PERCENT OFCAPACITY.THE GOVERNORSIGNED THE ORDERTHIS AFTERNOON.IT APPLIES TOPLACES OPEN TO THEPUBLIC..

MEANING ABAR..

RESTAURANTOR STORE.EXEMPTIONSINCLUDE CHILDCARES, SCHOOLS,AND CHURCHES.ALSO EXEMPT, AREORGANIZED EVENTSTHAT HAVE AN INVITELIST.

A WEDDING,FOR EXAMPLE... WITHAN ENFORCED INVITELIST.AND GATHERINGS ATA PRIVATE HOME, AREALLOWED AS LONG ASONLY INVITED PEOPLEARE ALLOWED TOATTEND.SO HOW WILL THISNEW ORDER GETIMPLEMENTED.FOR THAT WE GOLIVE TO NBC 26'SRACHEL HOPMAYERWITH MORE..

RACHEL?GOVERNOR EVERS'THIRD EMERGENCYORDER OF THEPANDEMIC GOES IN TOEFFECT FRIDAYMORNING AND RUNSTHROUGH NOVEMBERSIXTH... FOR NOW.LIKE WE SAW INPREVIOUS ORDERSINCLUDING SAFER ATHOME, THEGOVERNOR'SADMINISTRATION ISNO STRANGER TOPUSHBACK FROM THEREPUBLICAN-LEDSTATE LEGISLATURE.BUT STARTING FRIDAY,INDOOR GATHERINGSARE CAPPED AT 25%...PUNISHABLE BY CIVILFORFEITURE AND $500FINE."WE'RE ALSOENCOURAGING LOCALAUTHORITIES WHO CANTO TRY AND EDUCAGTETHE PUBLIC FIRST.THAT SAID, WHERETHERE ARESITUATIONS WHERETHOSE EFFORTSARENT ENOUGH,LOCAL OFFICIALS CANISSUE A CIVILFORFEITURE UNDERTHE SECTION THATYOU CITED AND CAN BEUP TO $500.

BUT AGAIN,WE'RE HOPING THATPEOPLE DO THE RIGHTTHING AND AVOIDMASS GATHERINGS."THIS TIME AROUND,GOVERNOR EVERS'AND HISADMINISTRATION AREREALLY TARGETINGMASS GATHERINGSTHAT SEEM TOCONTRIBUTE TO THEENORMOUS WAVE OFCORONAVIRUSCASES,HOSPITALIZATIONSAND DEATHS WE'RESEEING THRUGHWISCONSIN BUTESPECIALLY INNORTHEASTWISCONSIN...TONIGHT AT 10, I'LLHAVE MORE OF THEIMMEDIATEREPUBLICANRESPONSE TO COMEFROM GOVERNOREVERS' THIRDEMERGECY ORDER.REPORTING LIVEFROM GB...STATE DATA SHOWSTHE NUMBER OF