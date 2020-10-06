DADDY'S GIRL movie clip - Chainsaw
DADDY'S GIRL movie clip - Chainsaw - Plot synopsis: A young woman held captive by her stepfather becomes the focus of a female vigilante.
DVD Release: September 29, 2020 VOD Release: October 2, 2020 Distribution Company: Cleopatra Entertainment Directed by: Julian Richards Written by: Timothy Hill, Sean Hogan Cast: Jemma Dallender, Costas Mandylor, Britt McKillip, Jesse Moss