DADDY'S GIRL movie clip - Chainsaw Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:09s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:09s - Published DADDY'S GIRL movie clip - Chainsaw DADDY'S GIRL movie clip - Chainsaw - Plot synopsis: A young woman held captive by her stepfather becomes the focus of a female vigilante. DVD Release: September 29, 2020 VOD Release: October 2, 2020 Distribution Company: Cleopatra Entertainment Directed by: Julian Richards Written by: Timothy Hill, Sean Hogan Cast: Jemma Dallender, Costas Mandylor, Britt McKillip, Jesse Moss 0

