NBC 26 weather forecast

It will still be breezy tonight with a weak frontal boundary moving through.

With this front, there will be a few showers.....especially NE of the Fox Cities.

Lows will be in the low-50s.

Wednesday will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid- to upper-60s with mainly sunny skies again.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

The warmth is back Friday with temps popping back up into the mid/upper-70s Cooler weather returns for the weekend.