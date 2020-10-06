NBC 26 weather forecast
NBC 26 weather forecast
It will still be breezy tonight with a weak frontal boundary moving through.
With this front, there will be a few showers.....especially NE of the Fox Cities.
Lows will be in the low-50s.
Wednesday will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid- to upper-60s with mainly sunny skies again.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
The warmth is back Friday with temps popping back up into the mid/upper-70s Cooler weather returns for the weekend.