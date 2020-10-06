NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  
 

It will still be breezy tonight with a weak frontal boundary moving through.

With this front, there will be a few showers.....especially NE of the Fox Cities.

Lows will be in the low-50s.

Wednesday will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid- to upper-60s with mainly sunny skies again.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

The warmth is back Friday with temps popping back up into the mid/upper-70s Cooler weather returns for the weekend.


Today will be a mostly dry day with the exception of the Northwoods where there could be a stray shower. Highs will be around 70 with a breezy west wind around 10-20 mph. It will still be breezy..

