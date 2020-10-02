|
Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19
Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19
Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Miller said he has"been working remotely and self-isolating" over the last five days
Donald Trump's senior adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller is the latest person close to the president to test positive for COVID-19
