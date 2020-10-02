Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:19s - Published 4 minutes ago Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19 Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19. 0

