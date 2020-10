As President Donald Trump's doctor said the president is reporting "no symptoms" of COVID-19, Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for the virus.

As Trump Reports 'No Symptoms,' Other White House Associates Test Positive For COVID-19

