Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19

In a personal post on the White House website, first lady Melania Trump for the first time shared details of her illness from COVID-19 and revealed that -- in addition to her and President Donald Trump - their 14-year-old son, Barron, also tested positive for the virus but exhibited no symptoms. Trump kept his comment's brief on his sons health on his way to a rally in Iowa.
TRUMP: "Barron's fine." Melania Trump said Barron initially tested negative but then was positive, calling him a "strong teenager" who exhibited no symptoms. He has since tested negative.
She also said her symptoms were "minimal," writing: "I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time." Her husband, meanwhile, spent three nights in a military hospital.
He underwent several treatments, one of which is used in the most extreme COVID cases.
Mrs. Trump says she opted for vitamins and healthy food.
The first lady said in "one way" she was glad the three went through the ordeal at the same time so they could take care of one another and spend time together.
US President Donald Trump says son Barron is "free" from coronavirus afterFirst Lady Melania revealed he tested positive to the disease earlier thismonth. After she and Mr Trump also tested positive earlier this month, theWhite House said 14-year-old Barron had tested negative. Barron later testedpositive for the virus but had no symptoms, she said on Wednesday, adding thathe has since tested negative again. The president, speaking at a campaignrally in Iowa, was cavalier about Barron’s infection, saying, “He had it forsuch a short period of time, I don’t even think he knew that he had it.”
