Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19

[NFA] President Donald Trump 's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, the first lady said, while opening up about her own condition.

In a personal post on the White House website, first lady Melania Trump for the first time shared details of her illness from COVID-19 and revealed that -- in addition to her and President Donald Trump - their 14-year-old son, Barron, also tested positive for the virus but exhibited no symptoms. Trump kept his comment's brief on his sons health on his way to a rally in Iowa.

TRUMP: "Barron's fine." Melania Trump said Barron initially tested negative but then was positive, calling him a "strong teenager" who exhibited no symptoms. He has since tested negative.

She also said her symptoms were "minimal," writing: "I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time." Her husband, meanwhile, spent three nights in a military hospital.

He underwent several treatments, one of which is used in the most extreme COVID cases.

Mrs. Trump says she opted for vitamins and healthy food.

The first lady said in "one way" she was glad the three went through the ordeal at the same time so they could take care of one another and spend time together.