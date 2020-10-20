First lady Melania Trump was due to accompany her husband to her first campaign rally in months but...

Melania Trump is nixing a planned appearance at a Pennsylvania campaign rally for President Trump due...

Topiom Melania Trump CANCELS trip to rally with her husband tonight because of 'lingering cough' | Daily Mail Online… https://t.co/jwkb1Ryjer 3 days ago

Adjective-Animal @siddalee_walker @davenewworld_2 Last we heard, she canceled a speech due to lingering Covid symptoms. https://t.co/ocrEfljyID 3 days ago

David Miles Knight RT @RN00711 : Melania said not today! She's over it! Melania don't give a fuk about Christmas! Do you really think she gives a fuk about a r… 2 days ago

R we in twilite zone Melania Trump cancels rally appearance due to lingering COVID symptoms https://t.co/8pBeAZagkC via @nypost 2 days ago

Philip C James 🕷️🕯️ “Look, he’s a nice guy,” Trump said. “He's ... not a good baseball thrower, but he’s a nice guy. The only thing I s… https://t.co/PyuW9j5CW7 1 day ago

#FBPE 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇰🇪🇬🇧 #FraudMeansFraud 🕷💚 📢🙉 RT @PhilipCJames : “Look, he’s a nice guy,” Trump said. “He's ... not a good baseball thrower, but he’s a nice guy. The only thing I say is,… 1 day ago

Chris Pruet RT @juln : @siddalee_walker @davenewworld_2 Last we heard, she canceled a speech due to lingering Covid symptoms. https://t.co/ocrEfljyID 1 day ago