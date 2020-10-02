Trump says son Barron 'free' from Covid-19

Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in Iowa, to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the coronavirus. But a campaign stop in Iowa so close to Election Day suggests his campaign may be concerned about voter support. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
[NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Freddie Joyner has more
Telangana rain fury claims 30 lives, 15 in Hyderabad alone. Fingers crossed as cinema halls, schools start to reopen. Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests negative for Covid. And Gurugram to get its own 'Air Lab' to help keep air pollution in check. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:39Published
Indian Army organised a Machhal Mela in Kupwara to give platform to children, youth to showcase talent. Mela witnessed a footfall of approx 1500 people from different villages. Mega Machhal Mela encompassed a wide range of sports and cultural activities. All COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event
(CNN) First lady Melania Trump detailed her experience with Covid-19 in an essay posted on the White House website, including that her son, Barron, 14, tested positive. She has now tested negative for..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published