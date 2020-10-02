Trump says son Barron 'free' from Covid-19

US President Donald Trump says son Barron is "free" from coronavirus afterFirst Lady Melania revealed he tested positive to the disease earlier thismonth.

After she and Mr Trump also tested positive earlier this month, theWhite House said 14-year-old Barron had tested negative.

Barron later testedpositive for the virus but had no symptoms, she said on Wednesday, adding thathe has since tested negative again.

The president, speaking at a campaignrally in Iowa, was cavalier about Barron’s infection, saying, “He had it forsuch a short period of time, I don’t even think he knew that he had it.”