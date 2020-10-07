Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

After moving up to the Vancouver Canucks from the Utica Comets on a full-time basis this past season, Zack MacEwen will remain in the organization with a two-year contract.

Season - big mac - zack macewen - is remaining in the canucks organization.

The former comets forward inked a two-year extensionith theparentd dollars per year.

Macewen split this past season between the comets and canucks - playing in 20 games for utica and registering 11 points before being called-up forgood e remainder of the year with the big club.

He appeared in 17 games for vancouver where he had five goals and an assistandr the canucks during this year's playoffs.

Macewen spent parts of three seasons here in utica - where he's logged 155 cr a- h-l games and registered 96 points.

It's back to the field this week