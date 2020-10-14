Sautner re-signs with Canucks on one-year deal

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Defensemen has been with Utica Comets, and within Canucks organization since 2015-16 season.

Signing with uti'sparent e 26-year-old blueliner inked a one-year, two-way contract with the canucks worth 700- thousand dollars at the n-h-l level - 200-thousand at the a-h-l level according to capfriendly.com.

Sautner split this past season between utica and vancouver - but appeared in just one game at the n-h-l level despite multiplecall-ups.e suited up in 51 games wrhe had 12 points and was one of the team's more reliable d-men.

He first joined the comets in the 2015-16 season and has registered 49 points in 240 games played in a utica sweater.

