Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sautner re-signs with Canucks on one-year deal

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Sautner re-signs with Canucks on one-year deal

Sautner re-signs with Canucks on one-year deal

Defensemen has been with Utica Comets, and within Canucks organization since 2015-16 season.

Signing with uti'sparent e 26-year-old blueliner inked a one-year, two-way contract with the canucks worth 700- thousand dollars at the n-h-l level - 200-thousand at the a-h-l level according to capfriendly.com.

Sautner split this past season between utica and vancouver - but appeared in just one game at the n-h-l level despite multiplecall-ups.e suited up in 51 games wrhe had 12 points and was one of the team's more reliable d-men.

He first joined the comets in the 2015-16 season and has registered 49 points in 240 games played in a utica sweater.

Two undefeateds go head-to-head to close out week five in a rare tuesday night




You Might Like


Tweets about this

arn1150

Arnie Vandenberg RT @OD_Comets: Ashton Sautner stays in the organization after re-signing with Canucks https://t.co/OTGFVlJ1fy 3 hours ago

SteveEwen

Steve Ewen RT @uticaOD_Sports: Defenseman Ashton Sautner, who has played 240 games with the Utica Comets, has re-upped with the Vancouver Canucks htt… 4 hours ago

uticaOD_Sports

O-D Sports Defenseman Ashton Sautner, who has played 240 games with the Utica Comets, has re-upped with the Vancouver Canucks https://t.co/4gg2k3NGXG 5 hours ago

OD_Comets

O-D Comets Ashton Sautner stays in the organization after re-signing with Canucks https://t.co/OTGFVlJ1fy 5 hours ago