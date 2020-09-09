Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07.
Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.
Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case.
Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court.
However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.
He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on Tuesday. Rhea, Showik along with 18 others will be in jail till October 20 in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. All accused in the alleged drug case were produced before the special court through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody. Bombay High Court has reserved its order on Rhea and her brother's bail pleas and the date on which it will be pronounced is not known yet. The bail applications of Rhea and others were earlier rejected on September 11 by the NDPS court citing the possibility that the actor may alert others if released on bail. Rhea has been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant case. Rhea has, however, maintained that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.
