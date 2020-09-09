Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07.

Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.

Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case.

Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court.

However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.