Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till October 20

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on Tuesday.
Rhea, Showik along with 18 others will be in jail till October 20 in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
All accused in the alleged drug case were produced before the special court through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.
Bombay High Court has reserved its order on Rhea and her brother's bail pleas and the date on which it will be pronounced is not known yet.
The bail applications of Rhea and others were earlier rejected on September 11 by the NDPS court citing the possibility that the actor may alert others if released on bail.
Rhea has been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant case.
Rhea has, however, maintained that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.
Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the NCB for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB arrested the 28-year-old actor on September 8 after questioning her for three consecutive days beginning September 6. If found guilty, she faces up to ten years in jail. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Rhea and her brother Showik have now filed a bail application in the Bombay HC which the court will take up on Wednesday. Rhea was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act. She was earlier confronted with Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket. As many as 18 people, including Rhea, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa have been arrested by the NCB so far. The agency’s probe has also brought past and present Bollywood A-listers and others on its radar.
