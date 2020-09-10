Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till October 20

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on Tuesday.

Rhea, Showik along with 18 others will be in jail till October 20 in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

All accused in the alleged drug case were produced before the special court through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.

Bombay High Court has reserved its order on Rhea and her brother's bail pleas and the date on which it will be pronounced is not known yet.

The bail applications of Rhea and others were earlier rejected on September 11 by the NDPS court citing the possibility that the actor may alert others if released on bail.

Rhea has been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant case.

Rhea has, however, maintained that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.