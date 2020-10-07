Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate

Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate

People in Massachusetts and around the country are disheartened about President Donald Trump’s decision to table talks about another COVID-19 stimulus package until after the presidential election next month.

NEW ACTION TODAY.MATT: A RALLY IS SCHEDULED TODRAW ATTENTION TO THE IMPACT THEPANDEMIC AND THE LACK OF HELP ISHAVING ON COMMUNITIES STILLSTRUGGLING WITH COVID-19.THE CHELSEA COLLABORATIVE ISSTILL HANDING OUT 6,000 BOXES OFFOOD A WEEK TO FAMILIES IN NEED.WITHOUT MORE FEDERAL AID, SOMEFEAR A SPIKE IN HOMELESSNESS ISON THE WAY




You Might Like


Tweets about this