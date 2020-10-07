Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:43s - Published 11 minutes ago Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate People in Massachusetts and around the country are disheartened about President Donald Trump’s decision to table talks about another COVID-19 stimulus package until after the presidential election next month. 0

A RALLY IS SCHEDULED TO DRAW ATTENTION TO THE IMPACT THE PANDEMIC AND THE LACK OF HELP IS HAVING ON COMMUNITIES STILL STRUGGLING WITH COVID-19. THE CHELSEA COLLABORATIVE IS STILL HANDING OUT 6,000 BOXES OF FOOD A WEEK TO FAMILIES IN NEED. WITHOUT MORE FEDERAL AID, SOME FEAR A SPIKE IN HOMELESSNESS IS ON THE WAY





