The Jump Documentary movie

The Jump Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s Thanksgiving Day, 1970.

The US coast guard sets out to meet a Soviet ves-sel anchored just off the shore of Martha’s Vineyard.

A one-day conference be-tween the two nations has been set to discuss fishing rights in the AtlanticOcean.

While the talks are in full swing, Lithuanian sailor Simas Kudirka jumpsacross the icy water onto the American boat in a frantic bid for freedom.

To hishorror, and to the outcry of the world media, the Americans return him to theSoviets and he is tried for treason.

The event sets off a series of proteststhroughout the US begging for his freedom and all hope seems lost, until newinformation about Simas’ citizenship surfaces directed by: Giedre Žickyte