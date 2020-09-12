Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says it is “very important” to get a UK-EU trade deal “as soon as possible”. However, she was unable to answer when asked if the 15th October deadline is an “absolutely solid deadline”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother. Sapna's husband, singer Veer Sahu confirmed the news during a Facebook live. Veer opened the live session announcing the 'good news' in Haryanvi. "To all my brothers, young and old, there's good news, I have become a father," Veer said. Media reports suggest that Sapna and Veer secretly tied the knot in January. The singer-couple got married after being together for several years. Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with her 'aakhya ka yo kajal' song. The Haryanavi singer also participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. Sapna then appeared in special dance numbers in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, others. In July last year, the Haryanavi folk singer and dancer had joined the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP).
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was unable to rule out a circuit-breaker lockdown being introduced in England when asked about tighter restrictions. The international trade secretary said the government wants to avoid any further national lockdown but also make sure they are "following the latest scientific advice".
Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives. Gloria Tso reports.
QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and..