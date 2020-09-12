Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

Global  
 

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Facebook says it will ban QAnon accounts across all platforms including pages that "do not contain violent content".


Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous [Video]

Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous

Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

 Social media giant Facebook has announced that it will ban all groups "representing" QAnon, classifying the conspiracy theory movement as dangerous. The..
WorldNews

 Facebook said it will ban groups that openly support QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a..
New Zealand Herald

 The group has been criticized for spreading misinformation and encouraging abuse online.
CBS News

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory groups amid misinformation surge Social media giant Facebook has announced that it will ban all groups "representing" QAnon,...
WorldNews - Published

Facebook is taking a giant step in keeping dangerous QAnon content off its platforms.  On...
Mashable - Published

Facebook is putting the ban on QAnon. The company announced on Tuesday (October 6) that it is banning...
Just Jared - Published


QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published