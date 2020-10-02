Queen & Lambert treat fans to live album
Queen and Adam Lambert were gutted to axe their European tour due to COVID-19 but they are treating fans to a live album instead.
Queen And Adam Lambert Release Live AlbumBrian May and Roger Taylor, of the famed British band Queen, alongside American vocalist Adam Lambert discuss their new visual album, 'Queen + Adam Live Around the World', which features 20 recordings..
Queen and Adam Lambert release first live albumGrounded by the coronavirus pandemic, rock band Queen releases a live album on Friday to cheer up "stuck at home" fans that showcases highlights of concerts from Rio to Sydney over the past seven..