Queen & Lambert treat fans to live album

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:08s - Published
Queen and Adam Lambert were gutted to axe their European tour due to COVID-19 but they are treating fans to a live album instead.


Queen And Adam Lambert Release Live Album

Queen And Adam Lambert Release Live Album

Brian May and Roger Taylor, of the famed British band Queen, alongside American vocalist Adam Lambert discuss their new visual album, 'Queen + Adam Live Around the World', which features 20 recordings..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:51Published
Queen and Adam Lambert release first live album [Video]

Queen and Adam Lambert release first live album

Grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, rock band Queen releases a live album on Friday to cheer up "stuck at home" fans that showcases highlights of concerts from Rio to Sydney over the past seven..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published