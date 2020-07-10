Missouri Voter Registration Deadline (10-7-20)

Global  
 

Video Credit: KQTV
Not registered to vote -- you better hop to it.

Today is the last day to register to vote in missouri -- at 5 p.m.

Voters in the show-me-state will head to the polls to decide who sits in the white house, congress, and governor's mansion.

Buchanan county election officials say they plan on tallying up registered voters today but they think there's about 53,000 signed up to vote next month.

The exact figure according to missouri's head election official -- 52,727.

That's down by about 270 compared to 2018.

And not on trend with rising statewide numbers -- 4.27 million missourians are registered to vote which is up by more than 60,000 in the midterm elections.

If you want your voice heard, you have less than 12-hours to get registered.

((mary baack-garvey, buch co.

Clerk: ""oct.

7 at 5 is the last day somebody can register for the first time so if your 17 = and know you are going to be 18 on election day.

The time is now to get registered.

If you just moved into the county and you're not registered yet, that's who needs to register.') she adds that if you are already in the system and just need to update your address -- you have plenty of time and can even do it on election day.

You can register online, by mail or in person.

Head over to missouri's secretary of state website




