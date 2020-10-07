Deadline arrives for Missouri voter registration

TODAY: Judge hears lawsuit demanding Florida extend voter registration deadline by 2 additional daysA lawsuit filed by a group of voting rights organization is demanding Florida to extend the state's voter registration deadline by two extra days. Story: https://wfts.tv/2GJ4bzr
Lawsuits Filed To Extend Florida Voter Registration DeadlineFrances Wang reports The Dream Defenders and Organize Florida are suing the state to give potential voters at least two more days to register.
Missouri’s voter registration deadline arrives WednesdayApplies to new voters, name and address changes