St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:15s
St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters

St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters

A grand jury indicted the St.

Louis couple who aimed guns at anti-racism demonstrators in their neighborhood back in June.


The white St Louis couple that brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters have now been indicted

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made international headlines in June when they pulled guns on Black Lives...
SBS


