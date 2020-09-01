R Giager RT @NPR: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the white St. Louis couple charged in July with waving firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters, hav… 14 seconds ago

UnitedWeWin2020 864511320 RT @kayakendall: St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters : https://t.co/UuobvS3zuh via @AOL Karma!!!! 2 minutes ago

Mimi Kozak RT @ArchKennedy: This story should make all freedom-loving conservatives VERY angry. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted, but for wha… 3 minutes ago

LLius RT @DLHughleyRadio: St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters https://t.co/aCbc4PzeKm 4 minutes ago

Jairo Rodriguez St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters https://t.co/IDdpUr2Wit https://t.co/q1HikdbPzT 4 minutes ago

i just talk to my girlfriend & complete strangers RT @wbaltv11: St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters https://t.co/qEhkhYvYr3 6 minutes ago

Fudspell RT @RealOmarNavarro: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the white St. Louis couple charged in July with waving firearms at Domestic Black Lives M… 7 minutes ago