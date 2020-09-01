St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters
A grand jury indicted the St.
Louis couple who aimed guns at anti-racism demonstrators in their neighborhood back in June.
R Giager RT @NPR: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the white St. Louis couple charged in July with waving firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters, hav… 14 seconds ago
UnitedWeWin2020 864511320 RT @kayakendall: St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters : https://t.co/UuobvS3zuh via @AOL Karma!!!! 2 minutes ago
Mimi Kozak RT @ArchKennedy: This story should make all freedom-loving conservatives VERY angry. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted, but for wha… 3 minutes ago
LLius RT @DLHughleyRadio: St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters https://t.co/aCbc4PzeKm 4 minutes ago
Jairo Rodriguez St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters https://t.co/IDdpUr2Wit https://t.co/q1HikdbPzT 4 minutes ago
i just talk to my girlfriend & complete strangers RT @wbaltv11: St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters https://t.co/qEhkhYvYr3 6 minutes ago
Fudspell RT @RealOmarNavarro: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the white St. Louis couple charged in July with waving firearms at Domestic Black Lives M… 7 minutes ago
Keith Day Ooooh...the irony of this is *so* rich.
https://t.co/qjxvb7JBSe 9 minutes ago
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protestersSt. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
St. Louis couple indicted on firearms charges after waving guns at protestersA gun-waving couple who drew national attention after being photographed in front of their home brandishing firearms at protesters has been indicted.
St. Louis couple charged for pointing guns at protesters make first court appearanceThe Central West End couple facing felony charges after pointing guns at protestors who were walking past their home made their first appearance in court appearance Monday morning.