Mars Is Closer To Earth In October Than It Will Be For Another 15 Years
The red planet will be the closest it will be to Earth until 2035, and clear skies over Maryland will make it possible to get a good view.
Mars and Earth Are About To Pass Closer Than They Will Be for the Next 15 YearsYou had better see it now because it’s not happening again for a long, long time.
Scientists Find Cluster of Underwater Lakes on MarsROME — Scientists have found a network of salty liquid water lakes on Mars beneath the planet's south pole, according to new research published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.
NASA Celebrates Mars Orbiter's 15th Anniversary with Jaw-Dropping ImagesNASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter left Earth 15 years ago to head to Mars, and the space agency is celebrating its anniversary with some of its stunning images!