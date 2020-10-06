World's longest legs record broken by Texan teen

This Texas teen is strutting into the Guinness World Records for having the longest female legs and the longest legs on a teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Maci Currin's legs measure 135.267cm (53.255 inches) for her left leg while her right leg measures 134.3cm (52.874 inches).

Maci’s family, from Cedar Park, a major suburb of Austin, are relatively tall but none of her other siblings or parents quite match her height.

She is taller than her 6ft 5" (198.12cm) father and towers over mother Trish, who stands at 5ft 7" (170cm).

Having such long legs has its disadvantages: "I hit my head on a lot of stuff.

Cars are really difficult," she explains in the video.

"Pants and leggings, I have to get them custom-made," she adds.

Her mother says that in buying clothes for special occasions, "You’ve got to really plan ahead." People always tend to stare at her.

Standing at 6 ft 10" tall, her legs actually make up 60 per cent of her total height.

She wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height.

"I was bullied because I was taller than everyone," Maci says.

"I guess they didn’t know how to process that.

Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me.

And when I stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything.

"I hope tall women can see height is a gift.

You should really embrace it."