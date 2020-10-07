Global  
 

Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:43s - Published
The Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title.

Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high.

Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done.

Hear why Chris Broussard believes the Lakers will finish off the Heat next game.


