McDonald's To California Workers: Yes, We Ripped Off 34,000 Of You



Business Insider reports roughly 34,000 current and former McDonald's fast-food workers in California are due a check for as much as just under $4000. McDonald's has agreed to settle with workers for a total of $26 million in a case originally filed in 2013, over wage theft by the company. Workers say the company engaged in illegal practices in various ways.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970