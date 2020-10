CU Alum, Jennifer Doudna, Has Been Awarded The Nobel Prize In Chemistry Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago CU Alum, Jennifer Doudna, Has Been Awarded The Nobel Prize In Chemistry The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Jennifer A. Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier “for the development of a method for genome editing.” 0

