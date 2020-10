Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico near Cancun Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the area's hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 storm. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Hurricane Delta is expected to gain strength as it churns its way through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast. The powerful storm was downgraded..

Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico today and headed toward Louisiana, after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun.It toppled..

The city of New Orleans is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Delta barrels across the Gulf of Mexico with Louisiana in its sights.

