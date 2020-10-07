Columbus absentee ballots

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Look stinger record numbers are expected as... more than 60 thousand absentee ballots have been sent out across the state... all in anticipation of the november third presidential election.

Locally several circuit clerks say they've been very busy.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo gets a feel local absentee requests and joins us live from the lowndes county courthouse.

In was inside the lowndes county courthouse today and there was a steady stream of folks coming in to vote absentee or make a request.

That's been the case for days... but just down the road in macon it's a different story.

The high demand for absentee ballots has just begun in lowndes county.

"been very heavy.

We started absentee voting last week and we're already up to around 1600 right now."

Lowdnes county circuit clerk teresa barksdale says her staff is processing nearly 75 absentee ballot requests and mailouts each day.

"had to hire some extra help in the office because the traffic flow has increased already within the first week."

Barksdale says the reasons for the spike in absentee voting is two-fold.

First, the high- profile presidential election at the top of the ballot.

"i think it's just because of the candidates.

I think a lot of people are advertising and just the two candidates we have running, it's created a lot of interest on both sides."

