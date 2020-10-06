Global  
 

Pence, Harris Face Off In VP Debate

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:12s - Published
The first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, reports Pat Kessler (3:12).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 7, 2020


Pence's Team Taking Extra Precautions To Keep Him — And Themselves — Safe

The Trump campaign said the vice president will do more of the campaigning as Trump recovers from the...
NPR - Published

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where:...
WorldNews - Published

Often Overlooked Vice Presidential Debate Now In The Spotlight

Often Overlooked Vice Presidential Debate Now In The Spotlight Watch VideoWhat is normally seen as the undercard debate is taking on a new importance in 2020, with...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPR



kins__khaleesi

K Kins 🇺🇸⭐️ RT @MSNBC: “Mike Pence is someone who is comfortable saying things that are utterly false with a completely straight face," Pete Buttigieg… 19 seconds ago

Montreal_Cane

Montreal Cane RT @CityNews: A more civilized tone on the debate stage as Kamala Harris and Mike Pence squared off in the U.S. Vice-Presidential debate to… 48 seconds ago

rosenfieldclar1

Clarisa Rosenfield RT @focused4USA: The world noticed, Ms Pence. Flouting the CDC Rules. https://t.co/GS5d8fl3N8 52 seconds ago

fox8news

fox8news Poll: Who won the vice presidential debate? https://t.co/nIjgGzLDFo 1 minute ago

Fallybig

Fally Salama US election 2020 - live updates: Vice presidential candidates Pence and Harris clash over COVID-19 crisis | US News… https://t.co/QfKrUi3hjS 1 minute ago

katstails

Smocking Hot Trump-a-roni RT @Reuters: Pence and Harris face off in vice presidential debate #VPDebate https://t.co/vmWgsBzJqp 1 minute ago

praypraynpray

msm RT @THR: #VPDebate : "I’m a former career prosecutor. I know what I’m talking about. Bad cops are bad for good cops," Kamala Harris said as… 1 minute ago

richardofyorke

ajuyah richard RT @AJEnglish: "You are entitled to your own opinions but not to your own facts," says Mike Pence when pushing back on healthcare. Latest… 1 minute ago


Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans [Video]

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence offer competing viewpoints on America's COVID-19 response.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:13Published
Preview of VP Debate 2020 [Video]

Preview of VP Debate 2020

The first and only vice-presidential debate will take place tonight.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:28Published
Vice Presidential Debate Features 2 Debating Heavyweights [Video]

Vice Presidential Debate Features 2 Debating Heavyweights

When Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, a lot of people immediately thought ahead to the debate we are about to see: a former prosecutor, versus a former talk show host. Wilson Walker..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:28Published