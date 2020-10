2020 vice presidential debate recap with FOX40's Nikki Laurenzo

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 06:24s - Published 23 seconds ago

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF THESEASON, THANKS FOR JOINING USTONIGHT FOR FOX 40 NEWS, I'MBRIDGETTE BJORLO AND I'M ERICHARRYMAN THE 2 VICEPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TAKINGCENTER STAGE SALT LAKE CITYUTAH 6 O'CLOCK THIS EVENINGAND THAT'S WHERE WE FIND FOXFORTY'S NICKY LORENZO TO TALKLIVE IN RECAP SOME OF THEBIGGEST MOMENTS BETWEEN THEVICE PRESIDENT AND SENATORHARRIS NIKKI WE TALKED BEFOREYOU LEFT WE JUST MENTIONED ITWE SAID THAT COVID WAS GOINGTO BE AT THE VERY TOP ANDTHAT'S EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENEDTHE MODERATOR CAME RIGHT OUTTHE GATES TALKING ABOUT COVID.AND HONESTLY ERIC WHEN ISTARTED WATCHING THIS DEBATE.I WAS LIKE OH THE DEBATEMODERATOR WANTED TO GET TO 9TOPICS THIS IS GOING TO GOLONG ARE THEY GOING TO GO OFFOF THIS TOPIC BECAUSE ITREALLY DID SEEM TO DOMINATESENATOR HARRIS.

SHE REALLYTRIED TO PUT THE VICEPRESIDENT ON HIS HEELS COMINGRIGHT OUT OF THE GATEATTACKING HIM AS THE HEAD OFTHE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ANDHOW HE AND PRESIDENT TRUMPHAVE DEALT WITH THE VIRUSTALKING ABOUT HOW IT ISAFFECTED THE ECONOMY HOW IS ITIS AFFECTING WORKING FAMILIESHOW PEOPLE DON'T TRUST THEGOVERNMENT TERMS OF HEALTHCARE RIGHT NOW, YOU KNOW ITWAS A DIFFERENT STYLE IN TERMSOF HOW THE LAST DEBATE WHEN ALOT OF VOTERS WERE LOOKING FORSOME SUBSTANCE THEY WANT TO BEHERE POLICY AND I REALLY DOTHINK THAT THEY GOT SOME OFTHAT, BUT THAT DOESN'T MEANTHAT THERE WASN'T SOMEINTERRUPTIONS THE CANDIDATESDIDN'T GO ALONG.

BUT ON THETOPIC OF COVID I REALLY THINKTHAT THAT IS WHERE KAMALAHARRIS STARTED TO STAND OUTEARLY ON.

LET'S TAKE A LISTEN.WHATEVER THE VICE PRESIDENTIS CLAIMING THE ADMINISTRATIONHAS DONE CLEARLY IT HASN'TWORKED.

WHEN YOU'RE LOOKING ATOVER 210,000 DEAD BODIES INOUR COUNTRY.

AMERICAN LIVES.THAT HAVE BEEN LOST FAMILIESTHAT ARE GRIEVING THAT LOSS.AND YOU KNOW.

THE VICEPRESIDENT IS THE HEAD OF THETASK FORCE.

AND NEW ON JANUARYSERIOUS THIS WAS AND THEN BIGTHANKS TO BOB WOODWARD.

WELEARNED THEY KNEW ABOUT IT ANDTHEN WHEN THAT WAS EXPOSED.THE VICE PRESIDENT SAID WHENASKED WHY DIDN'T TELL TELLANYBODY.

HE SAID BECAUSE THEPRESIDENT WANTED PEOPLE TOREMAIN CALM.SO YOU HAD TO KNOW THATQUOTE FROM THE WOODWARD BOOKWAS GOING TO COME OUT ONEOTHER QUOTE I WANT TO BRING UPTONIGHT FROM SENATOR HARRIS INTHAT EXCHANGE WHEN SHE WASTALKING ABOUT HOW THISADMINISTRATION HAS HANDLED THESHE SAID FRANKLY THISADMINISTRATION HAS FORFEITEDTHEIR RIGHT TO REELECTIONBASED ON THIS IN TERMS OF THEVICE PRESIDENT LET'S TALKABOUT THE TAKE AWAY FROM HIM.HE HAD A LOT TO DEFEND INTERMS OF COVID-19 BUT WHENTHEY MOVED ON TO THE ECONOMYAND THOSE TAX CUTS THAT HASBEEN ONE THING THISADMINISTRATION HAS REALLY BEENRIDING THE ECONOMY AND BEFORETHE CORONAVIRUS HAPPEN THAT ISPRETTY MUCH WHAT THE CAMPAIGNWAS GOING TO RUN ON.

TAKE ALISTEN TO WHAT THE VICEPRESIDENT SAID WHAT HE'SCLAIMING JOE BIDEN WILL DO IFHE'S ELECTED.THE IMPORTANT HE SAID THETRUTH.

JOE BIDEN TWICE IN THEDEBATE LAST WEEK THAT HE'SGOING TO REPEAL THE TRUMP TAXCUTS.

THAT WAS TAX CUTS THATGAVE THE AVERAGE WORKINGFAMILY.

$2000 IN A TAX BREAKEVERY SINGLE HAVE SENATOR THATISYOU KNOW ONE THING ITHOUGHT WAS INTERESTINGTONIGHT TALK ABOUT THE TAXCUTS IN THE ECONOMY ANDGETTING MONEY BACK IN THEPOCKETS OF WORKING CLASSPEOPLE PEOPLE KNOW TOP ABOUT.THE STIMULUS THE STALLSTIMULUS FOR THOSE WHO AREUNEMPLOYED BECAUSE OF COVID-19RIGHT NOW.

SO IF YOU GET YOURPOLITICAL NEWS, ERIC FROMTWITTER LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLELIKE TO DO THEY WOULD SAY THEBIGGEST MOMENT TONIGHT.

THEBIGGEST TO ALL EYES WERE ONTHIS SPECIFIC MOMENT, IT WASTHE FLY THAT LANDED ON MY THATWRITING ON TWITTER TONIGHTWELL THAT BUT ALL JOKES ASIDE.AT THAT, YOU KNOW THAT WASSOMETHING THAT I HAVE BEENLOOKING AT TWITTER FACEBOOKINSTAGRAM EVERYWHERE THAT ISONE OF THOSE THINGS THAT YOUCAN'T IGNORE IT'S SMALL ANDIT'S IN CONSEQUENTIAL ITREALLY MEANS NOTHING BUTPEOPLE JUST GET A KICK OUT OFIT BECAUSE THE CONTENT IS SOINTENSE AND THE TOPICS OFCONVERSATION ARE SO INTENSE.IT IMPACTS SO MANY PEOPLE ANDTHERE'S A FLY IN THE MIDDLE OFIT IT JUST SORT OF TAKES OVEREVERYTHING IT IS COMICAL ANDWE NEED A LITTLE BIT OF COMICRELIEF AT THAT POINT.I SAY GAVE US A MOMENT OFLEVITY AND WHY WAS WATCHINGTHE DEBATE.

I WAS LIKE OK HEREWE GO WE'RE YOU KNOW THIS ISWHAT A DEBATE SHOULD LOOK LIKETOPICS YOU KNOW SPARRING BACKAND FORTH A LITTLE BIT OF ANERUPTION PUSHING THE MODERATORON TIME THIS IS GOING TO BEYOU KNOW FOR ALL INTENSIVEPURPOSES A PRETTY STANDARDDEBATE.

AND THEN WE HAD THEFLY THERE YOU GO THERE'S YOURMOMENT ITSELF YOU ALL THEPOINTS VOTERS VOTE.

EXACTLY ITIN VOTERS WHO ARE LOOKING FORA DIFFERENT TONE OF LOOKINGFOR SOME SUBSTANCE.

THEY GOTIT TONIGHT.

I MEAN THEY THEYWANTED TO HERE A LITTLE BITMORE POLICY DISCUSSION I DIDTHINK THAT ONE PART THAT WASPRETTY INTERESTING THAT BOTHCANDIDATES DECIDED TO PIVOTWAS WHEN THE MODERATOR ASKEDABOUT THE AGES OF BOTH OF THECANDIDATES AT THE TOP OF THETICKET IN IF THAT WAS ADISCUSSION AMONG THECAMPAIGNS.

THEY BOTH DECIDEDTO SIDESTEP THAT ONE.

YEAHVERY NICE WELL THAT THAT WASTHAT PRETTY INTERESTING INTERMS OF.THAT WAS PROBABLY ONE OFTHE ONLY QUESTION IS THE KEYTHAT IT SEEMED LIKE IT REALLYPUT THE FOCUS ON THE VP TALKEDA LOT ABOUT DONALD TRUMP IN ALOT ABOUT JOE BIDEN RIGHT BUTIN TERMS OF TALKING ABOUT THEVP AND HOW THEY WOULD HANDLETHINGS THAT THAT QUESTION WASDIRECTED EXISTED TO THEMSPECIFICALLY BECAUSE OF THEAGE OF THE PRESIDENTS ANDTALKING ABOUT HISTORICALLYTHAT THEY COULD BE THE OLDESTPRESIDENT CEO IN THE HISTORYOF THE UNITED STATES AND UPWITH THE FOCUS ON THE VP WEDIDN'T SEE A LOT OF FOCUSDIRECTLY ON THEM THIS TIME.NO NO NOT AT ALL AND ANDTHAT'S HOW THIS EVENT WASBEING BILLED, I MEAN AS WE'VETALKED ABOUT BEFORE YOU KNOWON AND OFF CAMERA VICEPRESIDENTIAL DEBATES.

THEY'RENOT RATINGS.

BUSTERS LOT OFPEOPLE DON'T TUNE IN TO THEMTHE LAST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE.WHEN SENATOR TIM KAINE ANDMIKE PENCE BOTH DEBATED EACHOTHER THEIR VIEWERSHIP WASLESS THAN HALF OF WHAT.PRESIDENT TRUMP THENCANDIDATE, TRUMP AND HILLARYCLINTON GOT SO NOT A LOT OFPEOPLE TUNE INTO VICEPRESIDENTIAL DEBATES.

BUT THISTIME AROUND WE'RE DEFINITELYIN DIFFERENT TIMES AND IAPOLOGIZE FOR TALKING OVER YOUMY FRIEND, ITS TECHNOLOGY.

THEDELAY.

GOTTA LOVE IT NEVERAPOLOGIZE, YOU'RE THE VOICETHAT PEOPLE WANT TO HEAR ANYWAY YOU WERE THERE.LIVE IN SALT LAKE CITY TOSO MUCH MORE TO TALK ABOUT IKNOW THAT YOU WILL BE ON YOURWAY BACK TOMORROW SO LOOKFORWARD TO BRIEFING YOU WHENYOU GET BACK ON THE WHOLEEXPERIENCE FROM THE VICEPRESIDENTIAL VICE PRESIDENTIALDEBATE.

IN SALT LAKE CITY SOHAVE A SAFE TRIP BACKAPPRECIATE YOUR TIME TONIGHT.THANK YOU MY FRIEND.

ALL RIGHTAND BECAUSE OF PRESIDENTTRUMP'S CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSISWHICH TALK A LOT ABOUT.