Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s
THROUGH THE GLASS DARKLY Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A year after their daughter disappears, Charlie (Robyn Lively) and Angela (Bethany Anne Lind) continue to grow apart in the small town of Elrod, Georgia.

When another girl goes missing, Charlie becomes convinced that the cases are connected and teams up with Amy (Shanola Hampton), a pushy reporter.

The unlikely duo draws suspicion and contempt from local law enforcement but will stop at nothing to expose the town’s darkest and most devastating secrets.

Director: Lauren Fash Screenwriters: Lauren Fash & Susan Graham Producers: Autumn Bailey-Ford, Carmella Casinelli, Lauren Fash, Susan Graham Cast: Robyn Lively (Teen Witch & Twin Peaks), Shanola Hampton (Shameless), Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica) & Judith Ivey (The Devil's Advocate)


