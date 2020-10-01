|
|
|
Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead
Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead
Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 Wednesday night.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Rays rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game as Tampa Bay wins Game 3...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
At the top of the fifth inning, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena launched a solo home run to...
FOX Sports - Published
|
Tweets about this
|