Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead

Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead

Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 Wednesday night.


Tampa Bay Rays

Home plate umpire CB Bucknor struggled in Yankees-Rays ALDS Game 2. Here's proof.

 MLB umpire CB Bucknor struggled behind home plate Tuesday in Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
USATODAY.com
Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees [Video]

Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees

Randy Arozarena, Mike Zunino, Manuel Margot and Austin Meadows hit home runs for the Rays who beat the New York Yankees 7-5.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:23Published

'It didn't work:' Yankees strategy backfires, Rays slug four homers to even ALDS 1-1

 The Yankees, trying to surprise the Rays by using rookie Deivi Garcia as an opener, watched the decision blow up, resulting in a 7-5 loss to the Rays.
USATODAY.com
Rays get shelled by Yankees' power lineup ALDS Game 1 loss [Video]

Rays get shelled by Yankees' power lineup ALDS Game 1 loss

Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for New York’s fourth home run of the game, and the Yankees beat the Rays 9-3.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:30Published

New York Yankees


Randy Arozarena


American League Division Series

'Ain't nobody better': Carlos Correa burnishes postseason cred as Astros blast A's 10-5 in ALDS opener

 The Astros and Athletics traded homers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with Houston emerging with an 10-5 victory.
USATODAY.com

Athletics outlast White Sox in winner-take-all Game 3 to reach ALDS

 Oakland had suffered nine consecutive losses in winner-take-all games dating back to 2000.
USATODAY.com

Yankees storm back to complete sweep of Indians, advance to ALDS

 The Yankees and Indians went back and forth all night, with New York ultimately scoring two in the ninth inning to finish off the sweep.
USATODAY.com

Rays rookie Randy Arozarena homers in third-straight ALDS game, Yankees on brink of elimination

Rays rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game as Tampa Bay wins Game 3...
USATODAY.com - Published

Randy Arozarena slams homer to extend Rays’ lead over Yankees, 5-1

Randy Arozarena slams homer to extend Rays’ lead over Yankees, 5-1 At the top of the fifth inning, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena launched a solo home run to...
FOX Sports - Published


