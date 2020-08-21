The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

British Airways is increasingly likely to face strike action this autumn, as the trade union representing cabin crew said that new contracts offered to the airline's remaining staff did not offer enough stability and could cut pay substantially. Ciara Lee reports
Covid-19 surge in people under 40. PIL in SC over Hathras probe. It's that time of 'Air' again, farms are on fire. And Asteroid, the size of a Boeing 747, to pass the Earth on Wednesday. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that the government was “absolutely right” in its decision to reopen universities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Met Police have released footage of an illegal rave that took place in aderelict East London pub. The organisers were handed a £10,000 fine. Shortlyafter 9.30am on Sunday, 4 October on Wythes Road.
Two British suspected terrorists are facing charges in the US over thebeheading of Western hostages. The US Justice Department announced the chargesagainst Alexanda Kotey, 36, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, both from west London,over their participation in a “brutal hostage-taking scheme that resulted inthe deaths of four American citizens, as well as the deaths of British andJapanese nationals, in Syria”.
