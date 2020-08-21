Global  
 

The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

The last Boeing 747 BA flight from Heathrow takes off

British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have departed fromthe airport on their final flight.

The jumbo jets left the west London airportshortly after 8.35am on Thursday, as more than 18,000 people watched alivestream of the event on Facebook.


